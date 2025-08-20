Blogger Simbochka and several other Instagram accounts were blocked due to casino advertising

7 more Instagram accounts have been blocked in Ukraine for illegally advertising casinos. Among them is the famous blogger Simbochka.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Affairs and the state agency "PlayCity".

Illegal advertising was recorded on news accounts, influencers with thousands of followers, as well as Simbochka, a blogger with a million-strong audience on Instagram.

These accounts systematically advertised casinos in their stories, showing "easy wins" and leaving active links. This is a direct violation of the law, so the accounts were blocked.

PlayCity reminded that gambling advertising is strictly regulated by law and must comply with the following rules:

permitted only on an exhaustive list of advertising platforms, including nightly television broadcasts, on websites and applications of gambling organizers, in specialized publications for an adult audience, etc.;

content must be marked 21+;

only legal licensed brands can be advertised;

it is forbidden to show minors, military personnel, volunteers, doctors, bonuses, calls to play, promises of easy money, hidden advertising of brands and famous people, except for athletes;

at least 15% of the message must contain a warning about gaming addiction.

The situation with the gambling business in Ukraine

In July 2020, the Verkhovna Rada legalized gambling in Ukraine. The law legalizes the activities of casinos, bookmakers, including online, slot machine halls, and the organization of online poker. The parliament included roulette, card games, dice, and slot machines as casino gambling.

In September 2020, the parliament created the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) — a state regulator engaged in licensing and regulating the gambling sector in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukrainians spent almost UAH 400 million daily in online casinos, or over 12 billion per month, as Economic Truth reported with reference to the National Bank. The military is most often hit by this industry, who then suffer from gambling addiction.

After this publication, lively discussions began in society about the problem of gambling, in particular among the military. An electronic petition appeared to restrict the operation of online casinos during martial law in Ukraine, which gathered the necessary votes for its consideration in a few hours.

On April 20, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree restricting the operation of online casinos. In May of the same year, the Cabinet of Ministers completely banned the advertising of gambling.

In December 2024, CRGL was liquidated in Ukraine, and in June 2025, the state agency “PlayCity” began operating in its place.

