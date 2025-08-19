Ukrainian track and field athlete Bekh-Romanchuk was disqualified for 4 years. What happened?

Ukrainian track and field athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was disqualified due to a positive doping test.

This was reported by the independent organization for the fight against doping in athletics (AIU).

Bekh-Romanchuk was temporarily suspended from competition on May 15 of this year due to a failed testosterone doping test. The doping sample itself was taken in December 2024.

The athleteʼs disqualification period will start on May 15, 2025. Thus, the Ukrainian will be able to return to competition in May 2029.

What does Bekh-Romanchuk say?

The Ukrainian woman disagrees with the AIUʼs decision. She stated on her Instagram that she refused to sign any documents that required her to admit her guilt.

"I am hurt by the fact that my case was handled negligently and the necessary investigation was not conducted," she writes.

Bekh-Romanchuk announced that due to the disqualification decision, she is temporarily suspending her career.

"Today I have to make a difficult choice. I can no longer fight on two fronts — for my honest name before the Athletics Integrity Unit and for my future in my personal life. This is incredibly exhausting, primarily emotionally, and affects my health. Sometimes it is important to stop and set priorities correctly. That is why I decided to take a break to focus on my family and my own health," she noted.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was declared to participate in the Diamond League stage in Doha, which was held in May. However, before the start of the competition, her name disappeared from the list of participants.

Bekh-Romanchuk is a participant in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympics. The jumper became the European champion in 2021 and 2022, and in 2019 and 2023 she won silver at the World Athletics Championships.

