Ukrainian track and field athlete Bekh-Romanchuk suspended from competition due to positive doping test. What is the threat to her?

Ukrainian diver Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has been temporarily suspended from competition due to a positive doping test.

This was reported on the website of the independent organization for the fight against doping in athletics (AIU).

The AIU published the decision to suspend Bekh-Romanchuk on May 14. The organization did not specify for how long the athlete was suspended.

During a doping test, testosterone, which is on the list of prohibited substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (both in-competition and out-of-competition), was found in Bekh-Romanchukʼs body.

As Suspilne explains, the Ukrainian woman violated Articles 2.1 and 2.2 — the presence of a prohibited substance in the body, as well as the use (or attempt) to use a prohibited substance. For this, Bekh-Romanchuk faces several punishment options:

4 years of disqualification — if the athlete used doping intentionally;

2 years of disqualification — if the athlete proves that the substance entered the body unconsciously;

1-2 years of disqualification — if the substance entered the body through food that contained a prohibited substance.

The suspension may be lifted if the athlete is not at fault for using doping, but it turns out that the prohibited substance entered the body during treatment or due to the negligence of doctors.

A court hearing is pending for Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk due to a positive doping test. The Ukrainian athlete will retain the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

The Ukrainian Athletics Federation noted that there is currently no question of disqualifying Bekh-Romanchuk, as the investigation is ongoing.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was announced to participate in the Diamond League stage in Doha, which will be held on May 16. However, before the start of the competition, her name disappeared from the list of participants.

The last time the Ukrainian track and field athlete competed was at the 2024 Olympic Games. The stage in Doha was to be her first in eight months.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.