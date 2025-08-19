Switzerland ready to host meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia. Putin promised immunity despite the ICC warrant

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said his country is "more than ready" to host a summit with Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin. The Kremlin leader is promised immunity from arrest under the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

This is reported by the AFP agency.

The minister explained that Putin would be allowed to come to Geneva under a procedure specially created last year. The Swiss government decided not to comply with international arrest warrants if the accused came to the country for peace talks, and not for a private visit.

Cassis added that he had consistently confirmed his willingness to organize such meetings on the territory of his country during contacts with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in recent months.

Putin last visited Geneva in June 2021. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him. Putin is accused of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. De jure, 123 countries are closed to the Russian dictator.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump said that he was trying to organize talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Sky News, the meeting should take place in Europe. Geneva and Rome are among the options being considered. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested making an exception to the ICC warrant for the summit.

Reuters also reported that a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky could take place in Budapest. Hungary has decided to withdraw from ICC and does not recognize its warrant for heads of state.

