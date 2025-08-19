The SBU drones destroyed two occupiersʼ ammunition depots in the Luhansk region

On the night of August 19, long-range SBU drones attacked two Russian ammunition depots in the settlement of Bilokurakyne in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

This city is located on an important railway branch that supplies ammunition from Russia to the front line, in particular to the Pokrovsk direction.

According to preliminary data, drones hit the warehouses at least seven times. After the explosions, a massive fire broke out, which was also recorded by the international service FIRMS, which tracks fires in real time around the world.

The day before, on August 18, the Defense Forces attacked an oil pumping station in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

