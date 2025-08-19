Daniel “Cuba” Kitone became the new commander of the “Khartiia” Brigade. What is known about him?

Daniel Kitone (with a callsign “Cuba”) has become the new commander of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) "Khartiia". He has already been handed the unitʼs battle flag.

The brigade was informed about this.

"I am aware of the responsibility that rests on me. I promise to be faithful to the oath, preserve combat traditions, take care of the personnel, and increase the glory of our unit," Daniel Kitone said.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Daniel Kitone joined the 127th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine. He participated in the Slobozhansk counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the operation to defend Bakhmut.

After the formation of the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia" joined this unit, later becoming the commander of one of the battalions.

The first brigade commander of the “Khartiia” Ihor Obolensky (with a callsign “Cornet”) has been the commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" since April 2025.

