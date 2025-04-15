The National Guard created two new corps: they were led by the commanders of “Azov” and “Khartiia”

The National Guard of Ukraine (NGO) has created two new corps: based on the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" and the 13th Operational Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia".

This is stated on the social networks of “Azov" and the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko.



The two corps will be led by the commander of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov", Colonel Denys Prokopenko (call sign "Redis") and the commander of the 13th Operational Forces Brigade of the National Guard "Khartiia", Colonel Ihor Obolensky (call sign "Kornet").

The 1st Corps "Azov" included:

1 presidential operational brigade "Bureviy";

12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov";

14th operational brigade "Chervona Kalyna";

15th operational brigade "Kara-Dag";

the newly created 20th operational brigade "Lyubart".

