Russia strikes oil refining and gas processing facilities in the Poltava region

The Russian army struck oil refining and gas processing facilities in the Poltava region on the night of August 19. The Russians simultaneously attacked the energy infrastructure with cruise missiles and strike drones — large-scale fires broke out at the sites of the strikes.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Several dozen drones attacked one of the production facilities of the gas transportation system. Preliminary, the attack damaged the ground infrastructure of the facility. Specialists are already examining the equipment and assessing the extent of the damage.

Before it became known what exactly the Russian Federation had attacked, Kremenchuk Mayor Vitaliy Maletskyi and the Poltava Regional Military Administration head Volodymyr Kohut reported that hits and falling debris were recorded in Kremenchuk and Lubny districts, with no casualties. Dozens of explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, and energy and transport infrastructure were targeted.

Administrative buildings of local energy sector enterprises were also damaged. In the Lubny district, 1 471 residential and 119 legal subscribers were left without electricity as a result of the attack.