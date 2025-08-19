NATO Secretary General: 30 countries have been working on security guarantees for Ukraine for several months

Over the past few months, 30 countries have been working on developing a concept for security guarantees for Ukraine. The group is led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this in an interview with the American television channel Fox News.

In particular, among the 30 countries are Japan and Australia. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that his country will consider what role it will play in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, taking into account legal restrictions and its capabilities.

The politician added that he cannot currently say what specific steps Japan will take to achieve this, as the countryʼs constitution allows the use of force only for self-defense, limiting the countryʼs actions abroad.

The fact that the US has expressed its willingness to join the security guarantees for Ukraine was called by the NATO Secretary General as a "real breakthrough". How exactly the States will be involved in this, according to Rutte, will be discussed in the coming days.

He also noted that the guarantees will come into effect after a long-term ceasefire or a full-fledged peace agreement.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the allies were already working on the specific content of the security guarantees.

"Today we continue coordination at the level of leaders, there will be discussions, we are preparing appropriate formats. We will continue working tomorrow. National Security Advisors are also in constant contact now. There will be security guarantees," he wrote on social media on August 19.

What was said about security guarantees for Ukraine in Washington

At the talks in Washington involving Trump, Zelensky, and a number of European leaders on August 18, the issue of Ukrainian security guarantees was key. In particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the parties would begin by considering guarantees similar to those in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

After the meeting, Trump wrote that the parties discussed what guarantees various European countries would provide under US coordination.

Zelensky reported a package of Ukrainian proposals for the purchase of American weapons worth $90 billion — they should become part of security guarantees.

Later, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after the war, Ukraine would have the right to conclude security agreements not only with the United States and European countries. Washington is currently working on this.

The WSJ also reported that Rubio could lead a working group that would draft security guarantees for Ukraine. The group would consist of national security advisers and NATO representatives. The security guarantees would include the following components: military presence, air defense, armaments, and monitoring of the cessation of hostilities.

