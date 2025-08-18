Russians strike Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties and injuries (UPD)

On the morning of August 18, Russian troops launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and wounding dozens of civilians.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the occupiers have been trying to target the cityʼs critical infrastructure since the very morning.

Before the attack, residents were warned of the threat of a ballistic missile strike. After that, explosions were heard in the area.

Запорізька ОВА / Telegram

As of 10:50, it is known that 17 people were injured as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. Police and rescuers pulled a man with burns from the abyss formed by the explosion.

Shops and a bus stop were set on fire in the city, and a minibus, residential buildings, and a workshop of one of the cityʼs enterprises were damaged.

UPD. Around 12:30, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that the man who was pulled from the abyss by rescuers had died. Doctors fought for his life until the last moment.

In total, 3 people died as a result of the attack. 23 victims with blast and shrapnel injuries are under the care of doctors, including a 17-year-old boy. Some of the victims are currently in operating rooms.

Earlier this day, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. One of the strikes hit a multi-story residential building, causing floors to collapse and people to be trapped under the rubble. There are casualties and injuries.

