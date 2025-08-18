Russia attacked Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded (UPD)

The Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones at around 5 AM. One of the strikes hit a multi-story residential building in the cityʼs Industrialny district, causing the floors to collapse and trapping people under the rubble.

The consequences are reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the latest data, 4 people are known to have died, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl whose body was pulled from the rubble. The deceased child is likely still being identified — earlier the mayor of Kharkiv reported that among the victims was a one-year-old boy (but according to the head of RMA, he was two years old). Later, information about the girl appeared from Oleh Syniehubov.

UPD: The number of victims has increased to 5.

It is also known that two people were rescued alive from the rubble and are receiving medical assistance. In total, 17 people received injuries of varying severity, some of whom were hospitalized.

It is already known that the enemy targeted 4 Geran-2 UAVs in a 5-story apartment building. Fires broke out in apartments on the first, third, and fifth floors.

In total, the Russian attack damaged six residential buildings and 15 cars. Emergency rescue operations are underway in the Industrialny district of Kharkiv. People may still be trapped under the rubble.

