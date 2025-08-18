Syrskyi: Russia is preparing an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The goal is the entire region

The Russian army is preparing for new offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction with the aim of capturing the entire region. To this end, the occupiers are transferring troops from the Sumy region.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

In general, according to him, the situation on the front is currently difficult. The occupiers are regrouping and concentrating on two main directions: Pokrovsk, which remains crucial for them, and Zaporizhzhia, which is where the Russian Federation plans to launch active offensive actions.

To do this, the enemy is transferring its units from the Sumy region there, because on this section of the front, Russian troops have not had any success over the past two months and have suffered defeat. Meanwhile, Ukrainian fighters continue their offensive in the Sumy direction.

Syrskyi stressed that as of now, low-intensity actions are ongoing in the Zaporizhzhia direction, however, implementing Putinʼs goals and instructions, the occupiers are trying to deliver a powerful blow there as well, which they planned a year ago.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that the goal of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia is to break through the defense of the Ukrainian military, advance deep into the territory, and occupy the entire region.

A week earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported that the Russians were preparing for an offensive operation in three directions — Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka. According to Ukrainian data, of the 53 000 Russians in the Sumy direction, about 30 000 will be transferred to these three directions.

