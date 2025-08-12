Zelensky: Russia is preparing for an offensive in three directions

The Russians are preparing for an offensive operation in three directions: Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a meeting with journalists on August 12, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

According to Ukrainian data, out of 53 000 Russians in the Sumy direction, about 30 000 will be transferred to these three directions.

"We believe that there will be about 15 000 additional people in Zaporizhizha, about 7 000 additional people in Pokrovsk, and there may be 5 000 additional people in Novopavlivka. We believe that this direction is the third priority," Zelensky said.

He added that the strongest Russian brigades currently stationed in the Kursk direction will move and do everything to prepare for offensive operations after August 15. Ukraine believes that they will be ready by September with these brigades, and with additional ones in November.

The information is updating...

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.