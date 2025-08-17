“Diia” has fully resumed work

Around 2:00 PM on August 17, all services of the "Diia" application returned to work. All services are again available online both in the application and on the portal.

This was reported in "Diia".

From 8:00 PM on August 16, some services were unavailable as the Ministry of Justice was updating the registers.

The following services were temporarily unavailable:

registration, amendments and closure of an individual entrepreneur;

"Diia.QR";

"eRecovery";

employee booking;

repeated certificates and extracts from the state registration of civil status acts;

car re-registration;

records of name change;

birth records;

marriage records;

divorce records;

birth certificates;

extract from the childʼs place of residence;

application for a subsidy;

"eBaby";

state registration of rights to real estate;

information from the State Register of Real Property Rights to Real Estate;

extract from the Unified State Register;

registration of an LLC based on a model charter;

change of residence;

applications to the International Register of Losses;

“eWork” grants;

construction services;

"eEntrepreneur";

"eHouse";

"eDeclaration";

online marriage (except for the "engagement" service).

Other services were operating normally.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.