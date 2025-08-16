The US expands tariffs on steel and aluminum

On May 15, Trumpʼs administration expanded the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, adding hundreds of additional derivative goods to the levy.

Reuters reports this.

The US Department of Commerce announced late on August 15 that the Bureau of Industry and Security is adding 407 product codes to the US Harmonized Tariff Schedule. These codes identify products that will be subject to additional tariffs on steel and aluminum-containing goods.

If the goods do not contain steel or aluminum, they will reportedly be subject to the usual tariffs that Trump has already imposed on certain countries. The new tariffs on an expanded list of products take effect on August 18.

Also on August 15, Trump, on his way to a meeting with the Kremlin leader, told reporters that he was planning additional tariffs on semiconductor imports.

Donald Trump raised the US tariff rate on aluminum from 10% to 25% in February 2025, and also eliminated country exemptions and quota agreements. The duties went into effect on March 4. They were applied to millions of tons of steel and aluminum imported from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that previously imported these products duty-free into the US.

In June, the US president signed an executive order increasing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from 25% to 50%, effective the same day. The tariffs were increased for all countries except the UK, which signed a trade deal with the US in May.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.