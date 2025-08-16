“Dnipro” OSG: Russia occupied two settlements in the Donetsk region

The Russian army occupied two settlements in the Dobropillia and Siversk directions in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the “Dnipro” Operational-strategic group (OSG).

Thus, in the Dobropillia direction, the Russian army has pushed out Ukrainian units and occupied Popiv Yar. The enemy is trying to expand the zone of control near Nove Shakhove — approximately 16.8 km from the already occupied settlement. The enemy army has also intensified its offensive towards Ivanivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy occupied Ivano-Daryivka. In the same direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Hryhorivka, Pereizne, Fedorivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army continues to attempt to block the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the superior enemy forces.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk. The enemy resumed offensive operations in the direction of Milove and Khatnie in the Velykoburlutsky direction. In support of the actions of their assault units, the Russians began to use more aircraft with guided bombs.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled enemy attempts to improve their tactical position near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Kolodyazne.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the invadersʼ assault actions near Karpivka, Seredie, Shandryholove, and in the Serebryansky forestry.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invadersʼ assault actions were directed at Ukrainian positions near Vasylivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. The enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russian occupiers focused on attacks in the area of Filia, Tolste, Maliivka, Novoheorhiivka, Olhivske, and Komyshuvakha. Heavy fighting continues, and the enemy, regardless of losses in manpower and equipment, is trying to develop an offensive.

What preceded

Currently, the Donetsk region remains the most difficult section of the front. The DeepState project reported on August 11 that Russian troops had advanced in the direction of Dobropillia to Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodyaz, and from there they had penetrated into Vesele.

The “Dnipro” OSG explained at the time that the enemy, having a numerical advantage, was seeping past the first line of defense in small groups, losing many personnel.

The next day, August 12, the General Staff reported that the Russians had concentrated over 110 000 troops in the Pokrovsk direction. Individual saboteurs had infiltrated several settlements.

In particular, several small SRGs bypassed the positions of Ukrainian defenders and tried to advance towards the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodyaz. Saboteurs also secretly penetrated the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriv Yar.

Later, the president confirmed the Russian breakthrough about 10 km near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction. According to Zelensky, groups of Russians were advancing without equipment. Some of them had already been destroyed, some were taken prisoner.

A few days later, on August 15, the DeepState analytical project updated the map, and the 1st corps of the “Azov” National Guard reported that as a result of search and strike operations, such settlements as Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyanka, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz were cleared.

They stated that they managed to stop the enemyʼs advance in the Pokrovsk direction, and added that stabilization actions in the Dobropillia direction are continuing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.