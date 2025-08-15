Gas prices in Europe fell to almost their lowest levels before Trump-Putin meeting

Ahead of the meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, natural gas prices in Europe fell to almost their lowest level this year.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Gas futures traded in Amsterdam have fallen about 10% since the beginning of the month, and on August 15 they hit their lowest level since May.

Ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting, one-month Dutch gas futures, the European benchmark for gas prices, fell 1.4% to €31.70 as of 09:55 in Amsterdam. There is likely to be no news from the talks before the close of trading at 18:00 local time, so price reactions will not appear until Monday morning.

Bloomberg notes that European gas prices are still above the levels at which they typically traded before the energy crisis that began with Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The region now receives most of its supplies from distant countries, including the US and Qatar. Less than a fifth of its supplies came from Russia last year.

Donald Trump will meet with Putin today, August 15, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The meeting is expected to begin at 10:30 PM Kyiv time. Against this backdrop, people gathered for a peaceful protest near the US embassy in Kyiv. Hundreds of Alaskans also took part in a pro-Ukrainian rally the day before.

