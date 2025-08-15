A rally was held near the US embassy in Kyiv over the Trump-Putin meeting

In Kyiv on August 15, on the eve of the meeting between US and Russian leaders Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, people gathered for a peaceful protest in front of the US Embassy.

This is reported by Suspilne and Radio Liberty.

About a hundred people gathered for the rally. The main demands were to release all prisoners and hostages and not to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine.

The participants of the action are also worried that todayʼs talks between Trump and Putin may involve territorial concessions. All appeals are dubbed in English.

In addition, people are asking to change the rhetoric and agenda of the Trump-Putin meeting from exchanging territories for prisoners, and are also calling for increased pressure to allow international organizations access to places where prisoners are being held.

Putin and Trump meeting

Donald Trump will meet with Putin today, August 15, at Elmendorf-Richardson Military Base in Alaska. It is expected to begin at 10:30 PM Kyiv time.

The US president has previously said that there is a "good chance" of a meeting with Putin and Zelensky. He believes that this meeting could take place quickly after his summit with the Kremlin leader. However, if he does not receive the necessary answers on August 15, then the trilateral meeting will not take place.

CBS reported, citing sources, that the US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet late next week. The US is already working on a location for the leadersʼ meeting.

The Kremlin leader himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

The Wall Street Journal reported that on August 6, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In the first phase, Ukraine would withdraw its troops from the Donetsk region and freeze the front line. In the second phase, Putin and Trump would agree on a final peace plan, which would then be discussed with Zelensky.

European partners and Ukraine responded to Putinʼs plan with a counter-proposal on August 9. It states that the parties must achieve a ceasefire before any other steps can be taken.

"Ukrainians will not give away their land," said President Zelensky in response to the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting. He emphasized that the Ukrainian Constitution has a clear answer about territories.

