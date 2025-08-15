Pro-Ukrainian rally held in Alaska over Trump-Putin meeting

Hundreds of Alaskans gathered in Anchorage on August 14 to protest a planned meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Putin in the city.

This is reported by the Anchorage Daily News.

Ukrainian flags, posters and a marching band were everywhere, some protesting Trumpʼs policies unrelated to the summit, while others were particularly critical of Trumpʼs planned meeting with Putin on Friday.

“I can see fascists from my house,” one poster read, parodying a now-popular 2008 remark by former Governor Sarah Palin about Alaska’s proximity to Russia.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Marc Lester/ADN

“Putin won’t stop at Ukraine,” another poster read, alluding to concerns among some Alaskans that Putin would try to regain control of Alaska, which Russia sold to the United States in 1867.

Thursdayʼs protest was organized and promoted by a coalition of progressive groups, who are also planning a series of protests on the day of the meeting, Aug. 15. Meanwhile, Alaska Republicans are planning a rally in support of Trump at the same location at noon Aug. 15.

Donald Trump will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The US president has previously said there is a “good chance” he will meet with Putin and Zelensky — saying the meeting could happen soon after his summit with the Kremlin leader. However, if he doesn’t get the answers he needs on August 15, the trilateral meeting will not take place.

CBS reported, citing sources, that the US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet late next week. The US is already working on a location for the leadersʼ meeting.

The Kremlin leader himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.