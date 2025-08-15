Curfew was reduced in the Kharkiv region

The Defense Council of the Kharkiv region decided to reduce the curfew on August 15. This was done in response to requests from business representatives.

This was reported by the head of the regional Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The curfew will last from 00:00 to 05:00. Previously, it began at 23:00. The changes will take effect on the night of August 16-17.

The new regime does not apply to communities where local authorities have imposed their own enhanced curfews.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that due to the changes in the city, public transport will continue to operate. Experts are currently drawing up new schedules.

In July, the territory where a long curfew is in effect in the Donetsk region was expanded. The curfew lasts from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM in all cities and villages less than 10 km from the front. For the rest of the settlements, it remains in effect from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

