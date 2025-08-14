Forced evacuation of families with children from Druzhkivka and several villages has been expanded in the Donetsk region

A forced evacuation was declared for families with children from five more settlements in the Donetsk region on August 14. This decision was made by the regional commission for technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The evacuation has been expanded to the city of Druzhkivka, as well as the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka, and Rohanske in the Andriivka community. A total of 1,879 children are currently in these settlements.

According to Filashkin, all structural units of the regional state administration, law enforcement officers, and local authorities have a clear and well-developed evacuation mechanism. He called on them to organize the evacuation of the families with these children as soon as possible and provide them with proper living conditions.

He also urged people to evacuate in time. The enemy shelled the Donetsk region about 3 000 times every day, making it life-threatening to be in the region.

The evacuation zone in the Donetsk region is regularly being expanded. For example, on August 13, forced evacuation was announced for families with children from 12 more settlements.

Currently, the Donetsk region remains the most difficult section of the front. The other day, the Russian Federation broke through approximately 10 kilometers near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction — this was confirmed by the president. According to Zelensky, groups of Russians were advancing without equipment. Some of them have already been destroyed, some have been taken prisoner.

