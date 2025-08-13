Forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded in the Donetsk region. Here is a list of settlements

Forced evacuations have been announced for families with children from 12 more settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

These are the city of Bilozerske, the villages of Blahodat, Bokove, Vesele Pole, Vesna, Myrove, Novovodyanye of the Bilozersk community and the village of Svyahorovka, the villages of Viktorivka, Bipivka, Kopani, Novoviktorivka, Novoukrainka and Stepy of the Dobropillia community.

Currently, there are about 1 150 children in these settlements. Filashkin instructed local authorities and heads of structural divisions of the Regional State Administration, in coordination with law enforcement officers, to organize the evacuation of families with children as soon as possible — they should receive proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine.

The evacuation zone in the Donetsk region is regularly being expanded. For example, on August 8, forced evacuation of families with children began in 19 more settlements of the Lyman urban territorial community.

Currently, the Donetsk region remains the most difficult section of the front. The other day, the Russian Federation broke through approximately 10 kilometers near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction — this was confirmed by the president. According to Zelensky, groups of Russians were advancing without equipment. Some of them have already been destroyed, some have been taken prisoner.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.