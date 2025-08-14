Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes near the Snake Island

The intelligence of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted a report about the accident of a Russian Su-30SM fighter.

This was reported by the Navy press service.

The intercept said the Russians had lost contact with a plane that was on a mission southeast of the Snake Island. The fighter jet likely went down for unknown reasons.

The occupiers are currently conducting a search and rescue operation.

According to the Navy, wreckage of the plane has been found on the surface of the sea. The pilots have not yet been found.

