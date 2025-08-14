Murder of teenager on funicular. Suspectʼs arrest extended, he complains of “community pressure”

On August 14, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure against former employee of the State Security Department Artem Kosov, suspected of murdering a teenager at the capitalʼs funicular station.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The court extended Kosovʼs arrest for two months — until October 11 — without the right to post bail.

The meeting was attended by activists, friends, and relatives of the deceased young man Maksym Materukhin.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko led a group of prosecutors and personally presented the charges in court.

Prosecutors requested that the preventive measure be extended without bail. However, the defense argued for house arrest and the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

Suspect Kosov, while speaking to journalists, stated about community pressure in this case.

"I wanted the case to be considered impartially and not violate my rights... Yes, itʼs a tragedy. Iʼm very sorry that this happened, but we must investigate this impartially," Kosov said.

The next court hearing is scheduled for August 20.

The murder of a teenager at the Kyiv funicular station occurred on April 7, 2024. State Security Department employee Artem Kosov, who, according to the investigation, was drunk and on drugs, was clinging to passengers, among whom was 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin. After getting out of the car, Kosov pushed the boy. Maksym broke the glass in the station window with his head — a fragment cut his carotid artery, the boy died on the spot.

After the suspicion was reclassified to a more serious offense — premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances — the former probation officer faces 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

