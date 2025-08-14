The Telegraph: Trump to offer Putin access to oil resources in the Strait of Alaska in exchange for a ceasefire

During his meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15, the US President Donald Trump is preparing to offer him access to minerals not only in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but also in the strait separating the state of Alaska and Russia.

The Telegraph writes about this, citing its own sources.

According to their information, in order to encourage Putin to end the war in Ukraine, Trump is preparing a number of proposals. Among them is Russiaʼs access to useful minerals in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Two of the largest Ukrainian lithium deposits are located precisely in the territories currently controlled by the Russian Federation.

In addition, another proposal for Putin, according to media reports, is to give Russia access to valuable natural resources in the Bering Strait, which separates the Russian Federation from the American state of Alaska.

Russia may also be offered the lifting of sanctions on the export of parts and equipment necessary for servicing Russian aircraft, a significant part of which has become unusable due to restrictions.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is studying what economic compromises the US could make with Russia to speed up a ceasefire agreement.

Donald Trump will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The US president, during a conversation with European leaders and Zelensky on August 13, stated that he did not intend to discuss any possible division of territories at the meeting with the Kremlin leader.

Before the expected meeting between Trump and Putin, Zelensky, Trump, and EU leaders held an online meeting, where they agreed that Ukraine was ready to discuss territorial issues, but not legal recognition of the territories occupied by Russia.

Zelensky hopes that the central topic of the meeting in Alaska will be an immediate ceasefire. He also stressed that Ukraine will not withdraw troops from the unoccupied part of Donbas, because this is a springboard for a future new Russian offensive. According to him, this way, in a few years, Putin will have an open path to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as Kharkiv.

