Russian hackers suspected in attack on dam in Norway

Russian hackers are likely behind the sabotage at a dam in Norway on April 7 that affected water flow.

This is reported by the Norwegian media NRK, citing representatives of the local police.

During the incident, hackers gained access to a digital system that remotely controls one of the valves of the dam located at the outlet of Lake Rísvevatn. They opened it to increase the flow of water. The valve was open for about four hours, but this did not threaten the surrounding area.

Arve Olav F. Solbakken/Firdaposten

In June, law enforcement officers discovered a three-minute video posted on Telegram on the day of the attack, showing the damʼs control panel and a mark identifying a pro-Russian cybercrime group.

Microsoft recently exposed a group of Russian hackers known as Secret Blizzard, or Turla. They were conducting a massive campaign of espionage against embassies in Moscow. This hacking group has been operating for over 25 years. The US government considers this group to be a branch of Russiaʼs FSB.

On July 15, the European Union dismantled a hacking group that supported Russian aggression against Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies from 12 countries, along with Eurojust and Europol, participated in the special operation. The group carried out attacks during political events, such as the European Parliament elections, NATO summits, and events in support of Ukraine.

