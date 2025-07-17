The European Union has eliminated a hacker group that supported Russian aggression against Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies from 12 countries, together with Eurojust and Europol, dismantled the hacker group NoName057(16) on July 15. It is responsible for numerous DDoS attacks on critical infrastructure across Europe — energy supply, transportation, government and military facilities.

This is reported by Eurojust and Europol.

The group openly supported the Russian aggression against Ukraine and carried out attacks during political events such as the European Parliament elections, NATO summits, and events in support of Ukraine.

In Germany, the group carried out 14 attacks that affected almost 230 organizations. In Switzerland, attacks occurred during the video address of the President of Ukraine to the Joint Parliament in June 2023 and during the Peace Summit for Ukraine in June 2024.

NoName057(16) used a botnet of hundreds of servers and recruited up to 4 000 users via instant messaging. The hackers distributed malware and actively recruited new members.