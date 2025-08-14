A Ukrainian minor was detained in Poland. He is accused of working for intelligence

Polish law enforcement agencies have detained a 17-year-old Ukrainian citizen. The Internal Security Agency accuses him of working for foreign intelligence.

This was reported by the coordinator of the special services Tomasz Siemoniak and his spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski.

According to the intelligence service, the boy painted anti-Polish graffiti on monuments to the victims of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and public buildings in Wroclaw, Warsaw, and the village of Domostawa. This was done with the aim of increasing tensions between Poles and Ukrainians.

Асоціація «Громада і пам'ять»/Facebook



“As the war in Ukraine draws to a close, Russia is doing everything it can to intimidate Kyiv and Warsaw. Anti-Polish gestures by Ukrainians and the incitement of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland are a script directed by Putin, foreign agents and local idiots. Always the same ones,” wrote Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In early August, a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy was damaged in Domostav. A red-and-black flag and the inscription "Glory to the UPA" were painted on it.

