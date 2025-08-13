“The Georgian authorities curry favour with Moscow.” The Ukrainian MFA responded to a political AD with footage of destruction in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) condemned the political advertisement of the pro-government Georgian party "Georgian Dream", which used footage of destruction in Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry called the advertisement "a cynical step that demonstrates contempt for the Ukrainian people and the victims of Russian aggression".

"It is regrettable to observe how the Georgian authorities curry favour with Moscow and neglecting the principles of dignity and independence, which are historically inherent in the Georgian nation and constitute an integral part of its identity," the department emphasized.

"We advise the political strategists of the Georgian ruling party to be honest with their own people and to place a more truthful picture on its pages: the Russian tricolore on the right and the closed doors of the EU and NATO on the left. This will correspond to reality, because the current Georgian government has deprived the country not of war, but of a European future," the Foreign Ministry added.

What preceded

Georgiaʼs ruling “Georgian Dream” party released a promotional video on August 12 for the local elections, which will be held on October 4.

The video, captioned "Peace for Georgia — more goodness for Tbilisi", shows footage of Tbilisi and the destruction in Ukraine due to Russian aggression in parallel. The video contrasts footage of the aftermath of bombings in Ukraine with parks and roads in Georgia.

Georgian Dream/Facebook

This is the second time that “Georgian Dream” has done this. On September 26, 2024, on the eve of the parliamentary elections, the party released a similar campaign video. Later, the Tbilisi City Court fined Formula, Mtavari, and TV Pirveli for refusing to air the campaign video.

