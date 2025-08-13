Georgiaʼs ruling party again uses footage of destruction in Ukraine for political advertising

Georgiaʼs ruling “Georgian Dream” party has released a promotional video for the local elections, which will be held on October 4.

The party published the advertisement on its social media pages.

The video, captioned "Peace for Georgia — more goodness for Tbilisi", shows footage of Tbilisi and the destruction in Ukraine due to Russian aggression in parallel. The video contrasts footage of the aftermath of bombings in Ukraine with parks and roads in Georgia.

Georgian Dream/Facebook

The footage of Ukraine is accompanied by the caption "Say No to War!", and the footage of Georgia is accompanied by the caption "Choose Peace!".

This is the second time that “Georgian Dream” has done this. On September 26, 2024, on the eve of the parliamentary elections, the party released a similar campaign video. Later, the Tbilisi City Court fined Formula, Mtavari, and TV Pirveli for refusing to air the campaign video.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.