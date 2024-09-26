The pro-ruling party of Georgia used footage of the destruction in Ukraine for election campaigning

The ruling “Georgian Dream” party used images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops for its election campaign.

The party published its campaign video on Facebook.

In the video, footage of the aftermath of the bombings in Ukraine is juxtaposed with fountains and new buses in Georgian cities. Shots with Ukraine are accompanied by the inscription "Say no to war," and shots of Georgian cities are accompanied by the inscription "Choose to be in peace."

In its video, "Georgian Dream" used, in particular, images of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, as well as schools, residential areas, churches, and stadiums destroyed by Russia in other regions of Ukraine.

Billboards with the same images are also published on social networks.

The President of Georgia Salomé Zourabichvili has already reacted to the situation, sharply criticizing such agitation.

"I have never seen anything so shameful, so insulting to our culture, traditions, history and faith... What a worthlessness it is to hang a poster made in the KGB forges for your people without dignity and shame," she wrote.