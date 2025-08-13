Flooding of metro tunnels in Kyiv. Another Kyiv City State Administration official is under suspicion

A Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) official was reported suspected of official negligence, which led to the shutdown of part of the blue line of the capitalʼs metro.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

This is the Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, who also holds the position of Head of the Road Infrastructure Department.

PGO does not name the suspect, but the Kyiv City State Administration website indicates that these positions are held by Bohdan Klitchenko.

His actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

Whatʼs the point?

In early December 2023, due to the flooding of the tunnel between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations, train traffic on the section between the “Lybidska” and “Teremky” stations was stopped. At that time, the Kyiv City State Administration decided to organize the transportation of passengers by buses, which were to duplicate the route of the closed metro stations.

The blue line became fully operational on September 12, 2024. The closure of the stations cost the capitalʼs budget UAH 164 million.

The investigation established that the Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure did not control the work of the metro, and did not participate in organizing work to eliminate the consequences of emergencies at transport infrastructure facilities — this later led to the temporary closure of metro stations.

The issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect and removing him from office is currently being decided.

In November 2024, suspicion was handed over to the former head of the Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky. In December, he was put on the wanted list — as it later became known, he left Ukraine on the basis of a forged conclusion from a military medical commission.

Suspicions were also declared to the head of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration Ruslan Kandybor, the head of the track, tunnel structures and buildings service, and the chief engineer of the metro.

