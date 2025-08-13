CNN: Trump and Putin to meet at US military base. The White House hoped to avoid this

The US President Donald Trump and Putin will meet on August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, although the White House had hoped to avoid the prospect of housing Putin and his entourage at a US military base.

CNN reports this, citing two White House officials.

The US officials trying to decide on a location for the meeting in Alaska have found a major problem: Summer is the peak tourist season in the state, so the options for holding such a meeting are very limited.

When news of Trump and Putinʼs arrival reached prominent Alaskans, some of them began reaching out to the presidentʼs associates to offer their homes for the meeting. It is not known whether these offers ever reached White House officials, who called properties in the state capital of Juneau, as well as in Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Summit organizers soon concluded that the only city in the entire state that could host the Trump-Putin meeting was Anchorage. And only Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on the northern outskirts of the city, would meet security requirements.

