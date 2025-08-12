At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and “Iskander” missiles

On the night of August 12, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types and 4 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 missiles.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from areas such as Shatalovo, Bryansk, and Millerovo. The missiles were launched from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air defense neutralized 36 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Another 12 drones and 3 missiles hit 7 locations.

