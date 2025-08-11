Zelensky will speak with European leaders and Trump on August 13. What is known

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold an online meeting with European leaders and the US President Donald Trump on August 13.

This was told to Suspilne by the Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Arianna Podesta.

According to her, the online meeting is being organized, in particular, by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The conversation will take place on the eve of Trumpʼs meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15, the main topic of which is expected to be the war in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Washington had promised to consult with its European partners before the Trump-Putin talks.

What preceded

The Wall Street Journal reported that on August 6, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In the first phase, Ukraine would withdraw its troops from the Donetsk region and freeze the front line. In the second phase, Putin and Trump would agree on a final peace plan, which would then be discussed with Zelensky.

A WSJ source says that Putin called for a halt to the war on the current lines in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

European partners and Ukraine responded to Putinʼs plan with a counter-proposal on August 9. It states that the parties must achieve a ceasefire before any other steps can be taken.

And the exchange of territories can only be carried out on a reciprocal basis, meaning that if Ukraine withdraws troops from some regions, Russia must withdraw troops from others. Ukraineʼs territorial concessions must be protected by security guarantees, including potential NATO membership.

"Ukrainians will not give away their land," said President Zelensky in response to the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting. He emphasized that the Ukrainian Constitution has a clear answer about territories.