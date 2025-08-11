Wallets worth $1.3 million “zeroed out”. The GUR hackers attacked one of the largest providers of Russian security forces

The GUR Cyber Corps attacked one of the largest private Internet providers of Russian security forces.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

The Filanko group of companies was hit, a large provider of Internet and hosting services that serves over 20 000 customers, including Beeline, MGTS, 24TV, and the Russian Federationʼs law enforcement agencies.

As a result, 600 virtual machines, 24 hypervisors, 800 terabytes of data, 11 physical servers, 74 remote monitoring devices from the data center and 12 terabytes of sensor data, five physical servers in the office and 5 terabytes of data on them were destroyed.

In addition, 3 100 switching equipment devices were disabled, including 37 service routers, core routers, and network edge routers.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence cyber experts "zeroed out" wallets in the companyʼs personal account worth $1.3 million.

Specialists also hacked a website selling "alarm suitcases" for Russian security forces, publishing photos of destroyed Russian occupiers in Ukraine on the resourceʼs main page.

