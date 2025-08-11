Russia launched over 70 drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down?

On the night of August 11, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such directions as Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 59 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Another 12 drones were hit in 6 places. Debris from a downed drone also fell in one place.

