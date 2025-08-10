The GUR drones attacked a refinery in the Komi Republic, 2 000 kilometers from Ukraine

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) attacked a Russian refinery 2 000 km from Ukraine.

This is reported by Babelʼs sources.

As a result of a special operation by the State Security Service, the “Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka” oil refinery was attacked.

The enterprise, located in the Komi Republic, is involved in supplying the occupation army with fuels and lubricants.

Local residents heard several loud explosions in the area of the refinery, after which fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency services rushed to the scene. The explosions caused a hole in at least one tank on the refineryʼs territory.

In addition, local residents report the disappearance of electricity and mobile internet in the city.

Ukrainian intelligence sources add that the drones hit a tank with petroleum products and damaged a gas and gas condensate processing plant used to produce propane-butane and gasoline.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.