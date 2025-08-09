Actor of the Podil Theater Kostyantyn Temlyak was accused of domestic violence and harassment of a minor

The ex-girlfriend of Theater on Podil actor Kostyantyn Temlyak, photographer Anastasia Solovyova, accused him of domestic violence.

She said this in an Instagram post.

Solovyova calls the actor “a tyrant, an abuser, a manipulator, a narcissist, an alcohol and drug-addicted person”. According to the woman, when they were dating before the full-scale invasion, Temlyak constantly controlled her life, accused her of betrayal, destroyed her psyche, and used physical force.

The man also used violence against other women he was in relationships with. Anastasia added screenshots of her correspondence with one of his exes. In one case, Temlyak twisted the girlʼs arm so much that a crack appeared in the bone. Because of this, she was put in a cast.

Solovyova writes that he even set a “list of rules” for her that she had to follow. Among them: a ban on communicating with men and publishing photos with her face or body parts, the obligation to let her boyfriend read her personal correspondence, etc.

The woman posted videos of Temlyak behaving aggressively, in some of them he appears to be intoxicated. In one of the videos, the man humiliates and curses at Anastasia because her shorts are not long enough.

After the publicity, Anastasia was contacted by singer “Moonmanita”. She said that in 2023, when she was 15 years old, she dreamed of becoming an actress and went to the Theater on Podil, where Temlyak works. After she gave him a flower and tagged him in her stories, the actor began to write to her on social media, pressuring her to send him intimate photos of her and sending his own. He did not stop doing this after he found out that the girl was 15 years old, and suggested that she have a threesome with her friend.

In response, Temlyak recorded a video message. He admitted that Anastasiaʼs story was true: in the past, he had indeed used alcohol and drugs, and had also resorted to violence against the girl and other partners he had relationships with after her.

According to him, he asked Anastasia for forgiveness, but she did not accept it, “which is very logical”. In his post, he noted that he was ready to take the punishment and once again publicly apologized to the girl.

“Moonmanita” posted a screenshot on her Instagram story of Temlyak personally apologizing to her.

moonmanita / Instragram

On August 7, singers Jerry Heil and Yarmak released the video "From which Floor of the Sky are You from?", in which Temlyak starred. After the situation became public, the video was deleted. The singers stated that they did not know about the actorʼs past. Now the video will be reshot — it will be edited from personal videos of fans shot for this song.

