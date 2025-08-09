Zelensky has imposed new sanctions against Russian energy structures. The subsidiaries of “Gazpromneft” and “Rosatom” are under restrictions

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees imposing sanctions on 46 individuals and 305 legal entities. They are associated with Russian state corporations “Rosatom” and “Gazpromneft”, work for the Russian military-industrial complex, and help Russia circumvent sanctions.

The relevant decrees No. 594/2025 and No. 595/2025 are published on the website of the Office of the President.

The details of the sanctions packages were revealed to journalists in a statement by the presidential commissioner for sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk.

Sanctions synchronization

The sanctions imposed by Decree No. 594/2025 are aimed at synchronizing restrictions with Western partners. 28 people and 288 legal entities were subject to restrictions.

These sanctions cover two main sectors — Russiaʼs energy and military-industrial complex — as well as an extensive network of intermediaries and logistics operators in third countries.

"We believe that the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and key partners is critical to maintaining their effectiveness. Ukraine has already fully — 100% — synchronized the US sanctions introduced in 2025, in particular those adopted on January 10 and 15," Vlasyuk emphasized.

Key objectives include:

“Gazpromneft” subsidiaries in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the EU (Luxembourg);

companies servicing the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, as well as traders involved in exporting Russian oil to circumvent the price ceiling;

manufacturers of equipment and components for the Russian military-industrial complex in Russia, China, Turkey, the UAE, and Malaysia;

financial and logistical intermediaries that help circumvent sanctions and make cross-border payments.

Among the specific companies subject to restrictions were:

NIS AD Novi Sad (Serbia) is a subsidiary of “Gazpromneft”, which controls the production, processing and sale of petroleum products in the Balkans;

AVISION SHIPPING (India) is the operator of the LNG tanker NEW ENERGY, which transported products from the ARCTIC LNG 2 project;

Farton Mitex SDN BHD (Malaysia) is an exporter of dual-purpose bearings to the Russian Federation for over $11 million during 2023–2024;

PROFFPCB FZCO (UAE) — supplier of multilayer printed circuit boards to Russian defense enterprises;

LLC "Management Company "Evocorp" (RF) is one of the key Russian trusts that administers the assets of sanctioned persons through complex fund structures.

“Rosatom”

Decree No. 595/2025 provides for the imposition of sanctions against 18 individuals and 17 legal entities involved in:

attempts to integrate the Zaporizhzhia NPP into the Russian energy system;

participation in the capture of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant;

production and maintenance of dual-use nuclear equipment;

export of enriched uranium through subsidiaries in Switzerland, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Finland.

Restrictions were imposed, in particular, against Nikita Konstantinov, Deputy General Director and Director of Business Development of “Rosenergoatom” Concern JSC, which belongs to “Rosatom”.

Also under sanctions:

Uranium One Holding NV (Netherlands) is part of “Rosatom” global uranium portfolio;

“Rosatom” Finance Ltd (Cyprus) is a financial structure for attracting and servicing foreign investments;

JSC Kirov-Energomash (RF) is a manufacturer of equipment used in both the military-industrial complex and the nuclear programs of the Russian Federation.

"We believe that expanding sanctions against ʼRosatomʼ and related structures, in particular in European jurisdictions, is an urgent task and should be the subject of coordination with partners. Ukraine is ready for full synchronization of such decisions and further sanctions pressure on Russian energy," Vlasyuk noted.

