The Russian army attacked a minibus in the Kherson region with a drone. There are dead, many injured

On the morning of August 9, Russians attacked a minibus carrying people in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The strike occurred at around 8:30 AM, when Russian troops attacked a minibus traveling in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone.

The attack killed two people and injured 16 others. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation under the article about a war crime that led to the death of people. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Kherson and the region regularly come under Russian attacks. For example, last day, Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure in the region, residential areas. They damaged two high-rise buildings and six private houses.

Due to Russian aggression in the Kherson region over the past day, one person was killed and three others were injured.

