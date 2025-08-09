The Russian army attacked a minibus in the Kherson region with a drone. There are dead, many injured

On the morning of August 9, Russians attacked a minibus carrying people in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
The strike occurred at around 8:30 AM, when Russian troops attacked a minibus traveling in the suburbs of Kherson with a drone.
The attack killed two people and injured 16 others. Two of the injured are in serious condition.
Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation under the article about a war crime that led to the death of people. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
- Kherson and the region regularly come under Russian attacks. For example, last day, Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure in the region, residential areas. They damaged two high-rise buildings and six private houses.
- Due to Russian aggression in the Kherson region over the past day, one person was killed and three others were injured.
