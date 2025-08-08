“Transport visa-free” between Ukraine and Moldova extended until 2027

Ukraine has extended the "transport visa-free" regime for trucks with Moldova for another two years — until the end of 2027.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to him, this is an important decision not only for logistics, but also for the entire economy: last year, trade between the countries increased by 12% — and reached $1.1 billion.

And since the countries have extended the "transport visa-free regime" and will not return transportation permits, there will be stability in bilateral and transit transportation. This means more opportunities for both Ukrainian and Moldovan businesses.

Moldova is an important transit route for Ukraine to European markets, Kuleba summarized.

Since 2022, Ukraine has also had a “transport visa-free regime” with the EU. Thanks to it, Ukrainian goods are exported to Europe much faster, because there is no need to delay at customs and draw up additional documents. Exporters can draw up transit declarations in Ukraine and travel with them to the EU without hindrance. Now Ukraine and the European Union have extended the “transport visa-free regime” until the end of 2025.

