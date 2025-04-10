Ukraine and the European Union extended the “transport visa-free regime”

Ukraine and the European Union have extended the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of 2025.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

This means that Ukrainian road hauliers will no longer need special permits. This is the fourth extension of the agreement since 2022. Thanks to it, Ukrainian exports by road to the EU increased by 42%, and imports by road to Ukraine by 37%.

"Transport visa-free travel is part of Ukraineʼs sectoral integration into Europe and a prerequisite for our membership in the European Union," Prime Minister Shmyhal noted.

"Transport visa-free" was introduced in June 2022. Thanks to it, Ukrainian goods are exported to Europe much faster, because there is no need to delay at customs and draw up additional documents. Exporters can draw up transit declarations in Ukraine and travel with them to the EU without hindrance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.