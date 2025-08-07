In Poltava region, 18 suspicions were declared against local government officials and heads of enterprises in the Poltava region

On August 7, prosecutors in the Poltava region declared 18 suspicions of misuse of budget funds and in the environmental sphere. The amount of damage caused by them is almost UAH 490 million.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the former heads of the municipal enterprise of the Novoorzhytsk territorial community illegally extracted minerals of national importance without special permits. This caused losses of over UAH 450 million.

The director of a private enterprise and a technical supervision engineer embezzled budget funds worth over UAH 10.4 million while carrying out bank fortification work on the Kremenchuk Reservoir.

An official at the Makukhiv landfill, due to official negligence, allowed fires to start at the landfill. This led to air pollution, which caused environmental damage of over UAH 9.9 million.

Suspicions were also declared to the following:

the director of a private company and the head of a municipal enterprise, who, during the renovation of the sector for the burial of fallen servicemen, appropriated UAH 4 million;

the former chief accountant of the Third City Clinical Polyclinic of Poltava, who additionally accrued UAH 4 million in salaries for herself and her deputy;

the director of a private enterprise and a technical supervision engineer who were involved in the reconstruction of the collector of the “Poltavavodokanal” municipal enterprise;

the official of the education department of the Nekhvoroshchansk village council;

the official of the Hoholiv village council of the Myrhorod district;

the former head of the Department of Ecology of the Poltava Regional State Administration;

the director of the communal enterprise of the Khorolsk City Council;

the official of the Kozelshchyna village council;

other officials.

The suspectsʼ actions were classified under Articles 191, 240, 241, 364, 366, 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors have prepared a petition to the court to impose preventive measures and seize the suspectsʼ property.

