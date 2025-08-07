Law enforcement officers detained two minors who carried out a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained a 17-year-old boy and girl who, on the evening of August 5, at the request of Russian special services, carried out a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr.

This is reported by the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.

A 33-year-old Kharkiv resident died in the explosion. A 31-year-old Odesa resident was also hospitalized in serious condition.

According to the investigation, both were recruited by Russian intelligence services when they were looking for money through Telegram channels. The Russian handler initially simply communicated with the teenagers, and then offered them “easy money”. The minors agreed, after which they received instructions on how to make explosives.

For the conspiracy, the suspects purchased components for explosives from various stores and local markets. Some of the parts were sent to them by mail by unknown recipients.

On the morning of August 5, the minors planted explosives, according to the coordinates and photos of the area provided to them by the curator. For remote surveillance, the girl attached a phone with a power bank to a tree. When two men approached the site, the device detonated.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, the SBU investigators informed the suspects of suspicions under Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of imposing preventive measures on the detainees is currently being resolved.

Investigators reported suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act resulting in death of a person). The teenagers face 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

