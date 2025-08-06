Russians used double-tap tactic in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service were injured

In Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk region), the Russians used a double-tap tactic. Two men and one woman were killed in artillery shelling.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A group of rescuers came under fire while surveying the area after a previous shelling. 23-year-old rescuer Danylo Khyzhnyak was killed.

Four people were injured, three of them were State Emergency Service employees.

