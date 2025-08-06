Karol Nawrocki officially became the new president of Poland. He previously promised to keep Ukraine out of NATO

Karol Nawrocki was sworn in as President of Poland on August 6.

This is reported by local media Wyborcza and Onet.

"Today we need big plans, big investments, we need to awaken the aspirations of the Polish nation, because we can no longer be a subsidiary farm of our western neighbors or the entire EU," said Nawrocki during the oath-taking.

He noted that he would implement his election program "Plan XXI". Nawrocki emphasized that he would oppose illegal migration and raising the retirement age, and also emphasized the importance of modernizing the Polish army.

What Nawrocki said about Ukraine

Earlier this year, Nawrocki said he did not see Ukraine in international alliances until Kyiv answered “for the Volyn crime”, referring to the Volyn tragedy. In May, he promised not to let Ukraine join NATO.

He criticizes the current Polish government, opposes the "inflow of illegal immigrants" and the sending of Polish soldiers to Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine treats Poland "unfairly".

"I have no doubt that the Russian Federation is responsible for the war in Ukraine, but at the same time, it is also the result of the naivety and stupidity of European political elites," he stated.

Nawrocki also said that he is "disappointed with President Zelensky on many issues," but despite this, he believes that Ukraine should, of course, be at the negotiating table.

"And we are from a nation that knows what the decisions of major powers end up being without the participation of the party interested in the subject of the negotiations," he declared.

The conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, won the Polish presidential election. He received 50.89% of the vote. His opponent, the pro-European mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11% of the vote.

