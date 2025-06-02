The second round of presidential elections was held in Poland on June 1. After 100% of the votes were counted, conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki won.

Karol Nawrocki, supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, becomes the newly elected president of Poland. He received 50.89% of the vote.

His opponent, the pro-European mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11% of the vote.

What Nawrocki said about Ukraine

At the beginning of the year, Nawrocki said that he did not see Ukraine in international alliances until Kyiv answered “for the Volyn crime”, referring to the Volyn tragedy. In May, he promised not to let Ukraine into NATO.

He criticizes the current Polish government, opposes the "inflow of illegal immigrants" and the sending of Polish soldiers to Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine treats Poland "unfairly".

"I have my own point of view on what happened in Ukraine due to the aggression of the Russian Federation, and I will repeat it. I have no doubt that the Russian Federation is responsible for the war in Ukraine and the naivety and stupidity of European political elites and, unfortunately, their Polish assistant Donald Tusk," he stated.

Nawrocki also said that he is "disappointed with President Zelensky on many issues," but despite this, he believes that Ukraine should, of course, be at the negotiating table.

"And we are from a nation that knows what the decisions of great powers end up being without the participation of the party interested in the subject of the negotiations," he declared.

Trzaskowskiʼs position was that Poland should continue to support Kyiv and provide military assistance. Trzaskowski also advocates Ukraineʼs membership in the EU and NATO. On May 25, he did not sign the so-called declaration of the leader of the anti-Ukrainian "Confederation" Sławomir Menzen. Among the demands was a promise not to let Ukraine into NATO. Instead, Nawrocki supported it.

