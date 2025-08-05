A man killed a police officer in the Odesa region. He was detained

In the city of Izmail (Odesa region), at around 6:00 PM on August 5, patrol police officers stopped a 45-year-old moped driver to check his documents. The man pulled out a gun and started shooting at the police officers.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

As a result of the shooting, a senior police lieutenant was injured. In response, the police officer used his service weapon and wounded the attacker. The law enforcement officer died in the hospital.

The attacker with gunshot wounds is in the hospital. Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman). The man faces life imprisonment.

