Attack on veteran in Kharkiv — shooter taken into custody

The man who shot a veteran in Kharkiv was remanded in custody without bail on August 5.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

He is charged with hooliganism using a specially adapted or pre-prepared object to cause bodily harm.

What preceded

On the evening of August 3, police received a report from eyewitnesses about a shooting in the cityʼs Industrialny District. According to investigators, a conflict broke out between men near an apartment building.

Police determined that the 43-year-old attacker took out a 9 mm PMR traumatic pistol and shot the veteran at point-blank range, then beat him.

The victim is a 22-year-old Ukrainian defender who lost his leg while performing a combat mission in the war. He was hospitalized.

